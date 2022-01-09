Gilberto Lugo
September 1, 1932 — January 5, 2022
Gilberto Lugo, 89, passed away in Walla Walla on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was the husband of Estella Armijo Lugo. They shared 39 years of marriage together. He was a wonderful husband, dad, step-dad, and papa who will always be missed.
Born in Fentress, Texas on September 1, 1932, Gilbert was the son of Victor Lugo and Silveria Martinez. He worked for 35 years as a Section Man for the Union Pacific Railroad. Upon his retirement, he helped raise two grandchildren, Camina and Kimiko Hirota, for 24 years. He loved watching the Mariners and Seahawks, drinking Folger’s coffee, and driving his pickup truck. He will be remembered for his generosity and teasing humor.
He will forever be cherished by his wife; his children, Susan Kuglics, Rosie Gies, Gilbert Lugo Jr. (Janie), and Sylvia Lugo Kinsman (Randy); stepchildren, Nancy Jensen, Paul Lee Gonzales, Jr., Irene Gonzales (Kirk Hirota), Daniel G. Gonzales (Diane), and Juanita Gonzales-Petersen (David); and also leaves behind six great-grandchildren and 14 grandchildren; two sisters, Maria Castro and Margarita Martinez (Julio); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Joe Lugo, Jesse Sanchez, and Raul Sanchez; and grandson, Steve Kuglics.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Christian Aid Center, 202 W Birch St, Walla Walla, WA 99362.