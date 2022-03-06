Gilbert (Gib) Earl Manuel Mar 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gilbert (Gib) Earl Manuel , 95, of Walla WallaA memorial service will be held Friday, March 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church, 722 W Alder St, Walla Walla with a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 10:30. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Walla Walla Christianity Catholic Church Gilbert Earl Manuel St. Francis Rosary Read more: Russel “Russ” L. Krumbah 2 hrs ago Michael L. Bendix 2 hrs ago David “Buck” Robert Rogers 2 hrs ago DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Agriculture 1 Castoldi's Farm fresh eggs. Service 2 Rob's Tree & Shrub Trimming & Service 3 Duran's Lawn Care & Irrigatio Job 3 Columbia County Public Health Administrator ALL CLASSIFIEDS