Gilbert Earl Manuel
April 13, 1926 — December 28, 2021
Gilbert (Gib) Earl Manuel, 95, died in his College Place home on December 28, 2021. Gib was born April 13, 1926, in Walla Walla to Raymond and Lena Manuel and was a lifetime member of St. Francis Catholic Church.
Gilbert loved his family and Catholic community, visiting and joking with friends, sharing the history of his family and Walla Walla, and his greatest pastime, gardening. One of his proudest moments included hitting a hole in one while golfing. Additionally, he proudly claimed to belong to the world’s “greatest generation,” and prided himself on keeping up with the latest trends in technology, even having his own “Spacebook” profile, as he called it. Those who knew Gilbert will remember him for his sense of humor and intelligence (though he would claim he could barely read when it served him well).
Gilbert graduated from St. Patrick’s school in 1944. He enlisted in the Navy where he served from 1944 to 1946 as an Aviation Radioman 3rd Class. After the service he returned to College Place and started working for the U.S. Post Office as a postal clerk. On October 6, 1951, Gilbert married Shirley Francis Kennedy at St. Patrick’s Catholic church in Walla Walla. In 1952 Gilbert became Postmaster of College Place where he would serve for 23 years. In 1975 he was promoted to Walla Walla Postmaster where he would serve until he retired in 1988, cumulating 43 years of public service. Gilbert also served as a volunteer College place Fireman from 1948 to1980. As part of his volunteer fire service, Gib helped raise money for the community’s very first defibrillator.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ruth Ektsrom; son, daughter-in- law, and three grandchildren, James, Donna, Camille, Jimmy and Jodi Manuel; son-in-law, Garth Klein; and his childhood dog Pal, of whom he often spoke fondly. Surviving, in addition to his wife, Shirley Manuel, is his sister, Doris Fazzari; two daughters, Anita Klein and Janice Walden (Todd); five granddaughters, Tegan Hampton-Klein (Justin), Rebecca Klein, Samantha Walden, Jennifer Klein and Madison Walden; and a great-grandson, Jude Hampton.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Virginia Mohedano who has cared for Gilbert and Shirley for the past 5 years, allowing them to remain in their home. Virginia continues to care for Shirley.
A memorial service for Gilbert will be held Friday, March 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church, 722 W Alder St, Walla Walla with a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 10:30. Donations can be made to St. Francis Church or DeSales High School through Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home in Gilbert’s memory.