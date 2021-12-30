Gilbert E. Manuel Dec 30, 2021 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gilbert E. ManuelApril 13, 1926 — Dec. 28, 2021WALLA WALLA -Gilbert E. Manuel, 95, died Dec. 28, 2021, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gilbert E. Manuel Walla Walla Arrangement Funeral Home Pend Read more: John William Weaver Dec 26, 2021 Heath T. Harmon Dec 26, 2021 +2 Gladys Mae Morris Jantz Russell Dec 26, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Pet Adorable Goldendoodle Puppies Available! Condition: NewColor: Cream/apricot Other Books Condition: New Free Cat Balcony Furniture 1 Serta Perfect Sleeper Select Condition: UsedColor: Black Frame And Matress ALL CLASSIFIEDS