Gilbert E. Manuel

April 13, 1926 — Dec. 28, 2021

WALLA WALLA - Gilbert E. Manuel, 95, died Dec. 28, 2021, at home.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.