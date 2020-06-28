Gertrud White
April 15, 1941 — June 24, 2020
Gertrud White, age 79, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by family.
Gertrud is survived by her sister and two brothers; four children: Corina Neher, Mike White, Christopher White, and Andrea Volz. Four grandchildren: Derek Neher, Jessica Ettleman, Stuart Neher, and Jeff Neher, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Franz and Else Muller; her brother, Franz Muller; her daughter, Rita Manthey; and her “sweety” Gordon Jacobson.
Gertrud was born April 15, 1941, in Tattenitz, Czech Republic. She immigrated to the United States and made Walla Walla/College Place her home. She believed in hard work and had many professions, her last one working alongside her family at Clay in Motion. Gertrud or “Oma” as many people came to call her, loved the simple pleasures in life. Family, flowers, and food brought her the greatest joy. She was known to have the best garden in the neighborhood and also for her annual summer yard sale.
Gertrud was also known as “Oma”, “Lou Lou”, “Petunia” or “Flirty Gerty” depending on who you talk to. A testament to her joyous and loving nature. Gertrud was always finding an excuse to invite her family or friends over and cook schnitzel or cabbage rolls or bake one of her specialties for a birthday. Strawberry rhubarb pie and cheesecake were just a few of her many beloved staples for special occasions (sometimes with a gin and tonic, with two limes!). Gertrud was not only a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, many people outside her family considered her a second mother or oma. Gertrud was a great friend and enjoyed getting together with her “German group” of friends in the Walla Walla area. Gertrud touched so many people’s lives with her generous spirit, her infectious laugh and feisty sense of humor. Her gardening advice, her great cooking, and the way her whole face lit up with love when she smiled will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A private burial and family celebration will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital of Seattle through Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home: 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.