Gerladine Liening

Jan. 26, 1941 —  Dec. 10, 2021

WALLA WALLA -

Gerladine Liening, 80, died Dec. 10, 2021, at home.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.

