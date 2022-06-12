Geri Alexander
June 3, 1930 — June 4, 2022
On June 4, 2022, Geri Alexander passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness. Born June 3, 1930, Geri was able to celebrate her 92nd birthday surrounded by family and friends.
Geri was a loving wife to her husband John. They celebrated their 71st anniversary in November, 2021.
She was a precious mother to two daughters, Sheila Shapiro (m. Geoff) and Karen Colberg (m. Brad.) She was also survived by her grandchildren, Jason Shapiro (m. Ria), Anne Brown (m. David), Steven Shapiro (m. Allie), Ryan, Derek, and Patrick Colberg. Geri’s great-grandchildren include Isaac and Logan Brown, Judah, Nikolaus, Ezra and Ivy Shapiro.
Geri was a wonderful athlete enjoying golf and serving as President of the WGA at the Butte Country Club. She enjoyed skiing, hiking and biking. She loved photography, playing guitar, singing and whistling. She became very proficient using water color creating a wonderful collection to be appreciated by family and friends.
Geri was born in Butte, Montana to parents Mollie and Gerald Decker. On a blind date, Geri met her future husband John Alexander, who was attending Montana Tech. After a whirlwind romance they were married on November 11, 1950.
After graduation they traveled and moved for some years and finally settled back in Butte, Montana in 1962. Geri worked as a legal secretary for years, taking computer classes as office technology evolved. She opened a craft store in Butte which was popular for offering the latest as well as traditional craft supplies.
In retirement Geri and John moved to St. George, Utah in 1994. They fell in love with the scenery of the Southwest and made wonderful friends. In 2000 they moved up north. Having many relatives in Walla Walla, Geri and John knew they wanted to make their home in the area.
Geri loved the Lord and she and her husband John attended and enjoyed fellowship at the Walla Walla Presbyterian Church for years. Sadly, due to illness, she was not able to continue these activities in the last years.
Geri was “an excellent woman, her value more precious than jewels, and her worth far above rubies or pearls.” Proverbs 31:10. She had a heart to help and comfort the lonely and give a meal to those in need.
She will be greatly missed by her family. A graveside service was held at Mt. View Cemetery and afterwards a Memorial service was held at Walla Walla Presbyterian Church on June 10.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Aid Center or Walla Walla Presbyterian Church thru Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla WA 99362.