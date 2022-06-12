Geri Alexander

Weather Alert

...THREAT FOR MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN CONTINUES THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT... .Moderate to heavy rain showers with isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are expected to return tomorrow and tomorrow night. This will bring the possibility of localized flooding and nuisance ponding of water on roads and low-lying areas. Meantime, the additional rain and runoff will continue to cause rises on streams and rivers. 24 hour amounts between 1 to 2 inches is expected across mainly the mountains tomorrow and tomorrow night. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following areas, in Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Wallowa County. In southeast Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Storm total rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is anticipated across mainly the mountains, elsewhere a quarter of an inch to one inch of rainfall is expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&