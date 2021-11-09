Gerard Francis McBride
May 14, 1943 — October 25, 2021
Gerard Francis McBride, a long time resident of Walla Walla, passed away October 25, 2021, in Casa Grande, AZ. He was 78. He was born in Boston, MA on May 14, 1943, to Helen and William McBride, who preceded him in death. He worked as a telecommunications specialist for the Army Corps of Engineers. His hobbies included being a Ham Radio Operator and carpentry.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Irene McBride; daughter, Kimberly Dominé (George); and son, Michael McBride (Brandy); Christopher McBride; seven grandchildren: Jacob Harvey, Zachary Harvey, Elisha McBride, Logan McBride, Laura McBride, Lucas McBride, and Linda McBride. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Patricia Walsh, Kathleen Cifelli; and brother, William McBride.
There will be a memorial service at Sunscape RV Resort on December 18, 2021, at 10:00 am. Pastor Fred Connell presiding. Donations can be made to Wounded Warriors in his name.