Geraldine Rose Liening
January 26, 1941 — December 10, 2021
Geraldine (Gerry) Rose Liening, 80, went to be with her precious Lord and Savior at her home on Friday, December 10, 2021, after enduring her illness with grace and without complaint. She was surrounded by her much loved family as her Savior welcomed her Home.
Gerry, the youngest of 11 children, was born on January 26, 1941, in Aberdeen, WA to Charles and Nina Kilcup. She had many fond memories of growing up in a large family full of love and liveliness. After graduating from Lincoln High School of Tacoma, she worked as a phlebotomist until she met and married the love of her life, Dan Liening, on November 25, 1966. They enjoyed 55 joyful and loving years, hand in hand. Their marriage was an example to many in their devotion to each other.
After accepting Jesus at a young age, Gerry devoted her life to sharing the love of her Savior with everyone she met. She was not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, as she knew that it is the power of God to salvation. The hope of the Lord’s soon return was her daily reality, and affected so much of what she did and said.
Dan and Gerry were known for their warm hospitality, and shared countless delicious meals with friends and family in their home. Gerry was an incredible cook – her orange rolls were especially legendary.
Gerry is survived by her husband, Dan Liening; her children: Nathan (Dixie) Liening, Julia (Tim) Newton, and Debbie (Mark) Frewing, all of Walla Walla; six living grandchildren: William (Joëlle) Liening, Jacob Liening, Grace Liening, Alex (Amanda) Newton, Emily Newton, Nicholas Newton, and three which were waiting in Heaven for their Grandma. She is also survived by three of her sisters: Ruth (Larry) LaBenne, Esther Giesbrecht, and Elizabeth (Ernest) Munck; and many well-loved nieces and nephews.
All are welcome to join in a Celebration of her life and legacy at 3:00 pm on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1010 Valley Chapel Rd, Walla Walla. Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Truth Publishers through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.