Geraldine “Gerry” Poulsen
May 18, 1937 — Aug. 4, 2019
MILTON-FREEWATER - Geraldine “Gerry” L. Poulsen, 82, died Aug. 4, 2019.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla.
