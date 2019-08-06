Geraldine “Gerry” Poulsen

May 18, 1937 —  Aug. 4, 2019

MILTON-FREEWATER - Geraldine “Gerry” L. Poulsen, 82, died Aug. 4, 2019.

Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla.

