Gerald Wayne Taylor
February 26, 1948 — January 8, 2021
Gerald Wayne Taylor, 72, of Walla Walla, Washington, died on January 8, 2021. Gerald (Jerry) was born on February 26, 1948, in Lake City, Arkansas to Jenford C. Taylor and Lula G. (Cox) Taylor. He attended Bloomington High School in Bloomington Illinois. He joined the United States Army in 1966. After serving 22 years in the Army he retired in 1988. Gerald served during the Vietnam War and earned several Purple Hearts and many other awards during his career.
Gerald married Barbra Jane Smith in 1965. There were two children, Robert (Wanda) Paul Taylor, Fair Bluff, (NC), Wendy Sue Taylor, (Buffington, Waseca MN) as a result of their union. They divorced in 1968. Gerald married Garri Ann Taylor (Sheler) in 1970. There were two children, Stephen Allen Taylor, (Walla Walla, WA) and Patrick Russel Taylor, (Walla Walla, WA).
Gerald worked as the ROTC enlisted instructor and rifle marksmanship team coach at Walla Walla High School. As well as serving his country, Gerald was active in his community. He was a member of the Blue Mountain Masonic Lodge #13. He was a 32 degree Master Mason in the Scottish Rite Valley of Walla Walla. He was a past president of the Blue Mountain Shrine Club, a part of the El Katif Temple of the Shriner’s International.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Garri; son, Robert; daughter, Wendy; son, Stephen, son Patrick. Gerald has seven grandchildren, Holly Quinn, Lisa Quinn, Anna Quinn, Andrew Taylor, Katlynn Taylor, Natalie Taylor and Hunter Buffington. Gerald also had eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sue (Jeff) Cousins (Taylor, AZ) and Patricia (Bill) Keeter (Taylor, AZ).Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob Taylor, brother, Glen Taylor; and sister, Marilyn Engel (Taylor).
Gerald was loved by many. He was a true gift in everyone’s life he touched. He will be forever missed.