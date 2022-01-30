Gerald Theodore Telander
June 28, 1935 — October 11, 2021
Gerald Theodore Telander passed away peacefully at his home in Walla Walla, October 11, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Carol Telander; daughter, Lisa Griswold (husband Jim Griswold, daughters Day and Carly Ann; daughter, Laura Telander, daughters Brooke and Sienna); and son, Todd Telander (wife Kirsten Telander, sons Miles and Oliver). His other son, Scott, has since passed away.
Gerald was born June 28, 1935, in St. Cloud Minnesota, to Theodore Telander (of Swedish descent), a state corrections officer, and Margaret Oss Telander (of Norwegian descent), a retired schoolteacher. His only sibling, Laurel, suffered an accidental death at age four.
During Gerald’s middle school the family moved to South St. Paul, where he eventually married Carol Muehlstedt, a school teacher. Gerald attended the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, where he graduated in 1960 with a degree in medicine. In his youth he especially enjoyed playing basketball and spending time outdoors, especially on canoe trips in the boundary waters of Northern Minnesota.
He began an internship in Stockton, California, where his first daughter Lisa, was born, then began residency in San Francisco. In 1961, he was drafted into the Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis, stationed at Norton Air Force Base in San Bernadino, California. His first son, Scott, was born there in 1962. After the crisis, he resumed his residency in South St. Paul, and had a second daughter, Laura. He began practice as a radiologist at Enloe Hospital in Chico, California, where second son, Todd, was born in 1967. He became a partner at the medical clinic of Chico X-ray, served as chief of staff at the hospital, and eventually retired in 1994 .
During his time in Chico, Gerald became an avid cyclist, completing several “century” rides and multi-day bike tours. He also enjoyed taking his family on backpacking trips in the Sierra Nevada, where he was known for his tough attitude and his famous breakfast stew of “fruit soup”, complete with ashes from the previous evening’s campfire. He enjoyed a glass of Scotch with Fritos and nuts after work, and worked late hours in his shop turning beautiful wood bowls and smoking cigars. Another hobby for him was photography, and he converted a guest room bathroom into his darkroom to develop his own photos. The family purchased a cabin on the shores of Lake Almanor, near Mt. Lassen, and enjoyed days of golf, sailing, waterskiing, and sunbathing.
After retirement, Gerald and Carol moved to the small mountain community of Placitas, New Mexico, where they built an adobe home overlooking the Rio Grande Valley. Gerald continued to pursue his passion of woodworking, loved listening to classical and jazz music, and made blueberry pancakes on Sunday mornings when the grandkids came to visit.
In 2013, Gerald and Carol moved to Walla Walla, to be close to their son Todd, daughter-in-law Kirsten, and grandchildren Miles and Oliver. Gerald eventually moved into the Walla Walla Veteran’s Home where he spent the last years of his life and enjoyed puzzles, reading mystery novels, organizing family photos, and eating Snicker’s bars.