January 15, 1929 — June 20, 2020
Gerald Teal, 91, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born the youngest of six children to Cyrus H. Teal and Hattie Schmidt Teal, in Camas, WA.
Jerry attended Green Park Elementary, where he enjoyed track and field; later, he graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1948.
In December of 1950, he joined the Army, where he served as a medical technician in Kaiserslautern, Germany, until the end of 1952.
Sixty-two wonderful years were shared between Gerald and his wife, Phyllis McGee, after they married in 1955 in Dayton, WA.
Jerry worked as the produce manager for over 20 years at Wade’s Thriftway, where he took great pride in perfect products. His eye for flawless fruits and vegetables followed him throughout his years, where he served as the families’ “quality control agent”.
Spending time outdoors, gardening, and working in his shop were a few of his interests. However, nothing meant more to him than time spent on the river. He was an absolute master of the water when it came to precision and artistry of fishing. He knew the Tucannon, Snake, Walla Walla, and Touchet well, but his favorite memories were made at any fisherman’s paradise, The Deschutes, where he spent many hours with his nephew John Schulter and grandson Josh.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Dora, Novella, Ruth; and his brother, Bob.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Teal; son, Robert W Teal; daughter, Jerilyn K. Stanley; three grandchildren, Joshua B. Teal, Corinna L. Dorais, and Michael J. Stanley; six great-grandchildren, Kali, Grant, Natalie, Graysen, Ellie June, and Karsyn; his 102-year-old sister Wanda, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 10 am, at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens in College Place.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice.