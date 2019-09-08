Gerald Lamar “Jerry” Mason
Aug. 14, 1940 — August 19, 2019
Jerry passed away on August 19, 2019, in Kadlec Richland after a brief and virulent bout of pancreatitis.
He is survived by his second wife, Martha Fritts Mason; oldest daughter, Debbie Nelson of Spokane; and son, David Mason of Bybee, TN. Jerry’s first wife and mother of their children, Rosemary Lane Mason, passed away after nearly 30 years of marriage in 1992; and their youngest daughter died in January of this year from cancer. Six grand children and three great-grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Mason was a lifelong Adventist and worked for mainly church institutions in California and Washington as accountant, computer programmer, office manager, IS manager and Facilities/Plant services manager. He retired from WWU in 2013, acquiring a home with Martha in Dayton where he had room to do the yard work he loved and relax with his Nook or Kindle or take in a few Mariners games on television. He enjoyed getting to know the towns people at movies, coffee shops and restaurants. Since his parents had been involved with medical mission work all their lives, he had a natural passion for people. One could say that people were his speciality, and in office settings preferring to see what they could do if positively motivated. It was his pleasure to spot talent, hire these experts, give them finances, space and rein, watching how trust and responsibility then produced self-confidence and esprit d corps and job excellence. The resulting relationships were a satisfying legacy for all and he will be missed by everyone who knew him in the various offices.
Services will be held at University Church, 4th and Bade, College Place, at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 14. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations for a charity of choice for disaster relief, ADRA, Worthy Student Aid Fund at WWU or the Christian Aid Center in Walla Walla.