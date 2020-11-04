Gerald G. Maher

Gerald (Jerry) George Maher
April 10, 1942 - October 31, 2020
On Saturday, October 31, 2020, Gerald (Jerry) George Maher, loving father of four, passed away at the age of 78.
Jerry was born, April 10, 1942, in Walla Walla, to Gerald L. and Leona (Seekings) Maher. He attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Schools and was a student of DeSales Catholic High School’s first graduating class of 1960. Following high school, he attended Notre Dame University in Nelson, B.C., before moving onto Central Washington (State College) University, where he would earn his Bachelor’s Degree in social work. He served in the National Guard from 1964, until his honorable discharge in 1970.
Jerry returned home to Walla Walla, and taught classes at the Washington State Penitentiary while intermittently helping his father with Maher’s House Moving. Eventually, Jerry became owner and operator of Maher’s 3rd Generation House Moving. His family’s contributions to the history of Walla Walla were well documented over the years in the Union Bulletin and were a source of pride. Jerry was quick to point out many of the residential and commercial properties that were relocated by him or his father over the decades.
In 1988 Jerry returned to school earning his Masters in Social Work degree from Walla Walla (College) University. During his career as a social worker he worked at the Washington State Penitentiary and Child Protective Services (CPS) from which he retired.
Jerry’s true passion was his family and faith. He attended St. Patrick’s church weekly, and never missed one of his kids’ or grandkids’ athletic events. He watched local and regional sporting events with a competitive spirit and had a passion for life. He always said the best thing he ever did was to have and raise kids.
He was preceded in passing by his parents, Jerry and Leona; and brother, John Maher. He is survived by his siblings, James Maher, Barbara Nixon, and Meg Ankrom. He leaves his daughter, Heidi Hull and her husband Pat; daughter, Jessie Ilaoa and husband Jason; son, Jerry Maher and wife Kathy; son, Kelly Maher and wife Jessica; eight grandchildren: Jason, Jade, Kaiya, Emi, Kennedy, McKenzie, Madison and Crawford; as well as 12 nieces and nephews.
Viewing and visitation will be held Friday November 6, from 11 AM to 5 PM at the Herring-Groseclose Funeral home. Private Family Services will be held. Flowers, cards and donations to Assumption Catholic Church can be directed to the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362