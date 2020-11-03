Gerald G. Maher Nov 3, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gerald G. MaherApril 10, 1942 - Oct. 31, 2020WALLA WALLA - Gerald G. Maher, 78, died Oct. 31, 2020, at Providence St Mary Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla, WA. 99362. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gerald G. Maher Arrangement St Mary Medical Center Funeral Home Pend Walla Walla Providence St Mary Medical Center