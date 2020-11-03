Gerald G. Maher

April 10, 1942 - Oct. 31, 2020

WALLA WALLA - Gerald G. Maher, 78, died Oct. 31, 2020, at  Providence St Mary Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at  Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla, WA. 99362.