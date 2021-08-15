Gerald Charles Ruzicka
April 29, 1955 — July 31, 2021
Walla Walla resident Gerald Charles Ruzicka died July 31, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. He was born April 29, 1955, in Walla Walla to Charles and Mary Vinti Ruzicka.
Gerry graduated from DeSales High School in 1974, where he played football. He worked the family farm in the Sudbury area and raised all types of peppers in his greenhouse. A member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, he enjoyed cooking at the various events for many years. After moving to Brookdale Senior Living nearly nine years ago, he made many friends and watched all the Seahawks, Mariners, WSU football and Gonzaga basketball games he could.
Gerry is survived by his sons, Seth (Melaney) Ruzicka of College Place and Adam Ruzicka of Walla Walla; mother, Mary Ruzicka of Walla Walla; sister, Irene (Dennis) Rapp of Spokane; brother, Marvin (Cheri) Ruzicka of Walla Walla; sister-in-law, Mary Ruzicka of Cheyenne, WY; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Ruzicka (2008); and brother, Edward Ruzicka (2005).
Donations in Gerry’s memory can be made to the Knights of Columbus Michael Flohr Council No. 766, PO Box 28, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
There will be a lunch gathering on Friday, August 20 at 12:00pm at the St. Francis Parish Hall, 722 W Alder St, Walla Walla. All are welcome.