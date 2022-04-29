Georgia Ann Trotter
April 21, 1963 — March 26, 2022
Georgia Ann Trotter passed away peacefully at home with her two loving and dedicated sons by her side on March 26, 2022.
She was born to Earl and Donna Alexander on April 21, 1963, in Peoria, Illnois and the youngest to 3 brothers and 1 sister. A dedicated Paraeducator; Georgia worked for a combined 21 years between Paine Campus and Blue Ridge Elementary. Many students and children will forever be dear to her heart.
She will be watching over her two sons Jeremy Sean and Tristan Michael; their father Michael Trotter and his mother Connie; her best friend Lynette and many coworkers she deeply cared for; and lastly her little animal family dear to her heart; Bella Donna, Aquilles, Frankie Boy, Maggie Mae and Ivy Dawn.
She was private about her cancer, she fought a tremendous battle. But as always life comes to an end.
Celebration of Life will be held privately.