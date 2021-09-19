George Walton Brock
January 29, 1928 — September 9, 2021
George Walton Brock was born to Walton Omar Brock and Bertha Lance Brock on January 29, 1928, in Freewater, Oregon. There he spent the first several years of his life.
He joined the United States Navy when he was 18, and served aboard several different ships as a Radioman during the Second World War. His duty of tour was entirely in the Pacific.
He married Dorothy Louise Moore in 1948, in Pendleton, Oregon. He began attending then-Walla Walla College in 1949 and graduated in 1952 with Bachelor of Arts degrees in History, Education, and Religion. His first of two daughters, Carolyn Kay Brock Karlstrom, was born that year. George went on to attain Masters of Arts degrees in both Education and Social Work, studying at Walla Walla College, the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Portland State University in Portland, Oregon.
In 1953 George and Dorothy’s second daughter, Susan Gay Brock Ratcliff, was born in Walla Walla. She later bore him his only grandchild, Brock Eric Purvis.
The family spent several years during the girls’ childhoods in various states while George went to school and worked his way up the ladder in his chosen field – Social Work. He ultimately became the Region Administrator/Director for the Department of Social and Health Services over a portion of the northwest states. He served closely with three different governors of Washington.
George had many interests, chief among them his family and fishing. He could be counted on to be available in any situation to his loved ones. He was called upon many times.
He was a consummate fisherman. He fished regularly and lots when he was able to, and was familiar with fishing holes all over the state and down into Oregon. You could frequently find him on the Wallowa River in Oregon.
George is survived by his daughters, Carolyn (Rick Karlstrom) and Susie (Bob Ratcliff); his sister, Jan Brock Carlson (Doug); and his grandson, Brock Purvis. We miss him now and will miss him until the Lord reunites us, and our mother/grandmother, in heaven. May that day be soon.
Memorial donations can be made to Gospel Outreach. Friends and family can share memories of George and sign on the online guest book at at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com