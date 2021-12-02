George Rodney Scruggs Jr.
— November 10, 2021
George Rodney (Rod) Scruggs Jr., passed peacefully in his sleep, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He passed on November 10, 2021, at 8:34pm at the age of 50 after a long battle of kidney failure. His family and beloved dog Lucy was at his side and spent his final hours together. He was surrounded with lots of love!
Rod is survived by his mother, Maria Ozuna of Worley, ID; his father (deceased) George Rodney (Rod) Scruggs Sr. of Walla Walla; his son Donavan Scruggs and granddaughter, Abigail Scruggs of Vancouver WA; his daughter, Jessika Scruggs of Vancouver, WA; his sister Season Scruggs and brother-in-law, Justin Hall of Plummer, ID; his sister, Autumn Scruggs of Alaska; his brother Zach Ozuna-Wilbur and sister-in- law, Kera Ozuna of Tensed, ID; five nephews, two nieces; and his fur baby, Lucy. He leaves behind lots of friends and people who will never forget the kind hearted man he was. Rod chose cremation and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date in the Spring.