George Orin Downing
July 12, 1936 — February 2, 2021
George Orin Downing was born July 12, 1936, in Dayton, Washington. He passed away February 2, 2021.
In 1943, George moved to Walla Walla with his family; parents Bertha and Errol Downing, sister Sherril DeMoss, and brothers Richard and David.
After being in the Army, he met and married Edna Marie Kimble in 1963. From this union came Cindy and Mark.
George had a special love of people, especially his neighbors in Waitsburg. He was a man of many talents; trials motorcycle riding, piloting his plane, carpentry, fishing, hunting and, most of all, making people laugh.
Everyone will miss his flannel shirts and his precious smile.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the USO through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
