George Nathaniel Wiese
September 16, 1927 — May 23, 2022
George Wiese, 94, beloved by many as husband, father, brother, uncle, and Nanu, died May 23, 2022. Born September 16, 1927, to Hazel and George Wiese in Grand Island, Nebraska, as the first of four kids. George then moved to Walla Walla as a child, where he would spend almost the entirety of his life. In September 1944, George married Dorothy Spanish, and together they had two children, Linda and George.
George worked many jobs to provide for his family, including as a ‘Candy Man’ for Burbee Candy Company and the United States Coast Guard. But there was no job he was more proud of than being a firefighter for the Walla Walla Fire Department for 30 years, retiring in 1980. During his service, he made countless memories and friends driving fire engines on behalf of Station 1 while becoming an excellent cook and ping pong player. Despite limited classroom education, his passion for the fire department motivated the successful work he did on behalf of Washington State Firefighter Pension Plans. After retirement, George volunteered for 35+ years at St. Vincent de Paul, serving the Walla Walla community in a variety of ways.
George loved fishing, playing golf, and being with family and friends any chance he could. He was a family man who prioritized his grandkids above all else, traveling regularly for sporting events, birthdays, and any life milestone. His favorite travel spot was the Oregon Coast, where many family vacations were spent over the years. He was generous, kind, and with a wicked sense of humor, was able to make friends anywhere he went.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents, Hazel and George Wiese; and sister, Betty Thompson. He is survived by children, Linda Harrigan (Patrick) and George Wiese (Heidy); four grandchildren, Kathy Kleeberger (Terry), Ryan Harrigan (Jennifer), Nicholas Wiese (Mary), Dustin Wiese; and five great-grandchildren, Collin and Chase Kleeberger, Madison, Jackson and Carter Harrigan; brother, Dick Wiese (Dianna); sister, Arlene Schlemlein; and sister-in-law, Angie Spanish.
Graveside service will be held on June 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, with a reception to follow. Memorials may be made to the Herring House, DeSales Youth Tuition Program, or St. Vincent de Paul through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.