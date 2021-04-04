George Leo Rachor Sr.
March 1, 1939 — March 31, 2021
George Leo Rachor, Sr., 83, passed away March 31, 2021, at Regency at the Park in College Place, with his daughters gratefully by his side.
George was born March 1, 1938, in Sisseton, South Dakota to Josephine Catherine and Martin Anthony Rachor. His family moved to Oregon when he was 13 and settled in the Stanfield area. He spent the rest of his life in various parts of Eastern Oregon, with most of his adult life residing in Athena. He married Lola Jean Harris in Weston in 1957 and they were married 55 years.
George and Lola raised three children, George, Jeanie and Cathy. George is survived by those three children, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Josephine; his brothers, Peter and Melvin; sisters, Betty, Helen, and Shirley; and the love of his life and wife, Lola Jean.
Spending time with his family was his greatest joy. At George’s request, there will be no services.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.