George L. Ray Reynard
May 22, 1936 — September 13, 2020
George Lee Ray Reynard, known to his family and friends as Ray Reynard, passed away on September 13, 2020, of conditions related to age. He was born on May 22, 1936, in Buffalo, Kansas, to George and Juanita (Ayre) Reynard.
His family moved to Washington state early on, where he was to live most of his life. He graduated from Finley High School in 1954 and joined the Army. He was stationed in Alaska, a state he grew to love. After being honorably discharged he pursued his college education. First stop was Mexico City, where he played baseball. Go Aztecs! After his stint there, he returned home and attended Columbia Basin College and served as Student Body President.
In 1961, he married Delores (Dowd), the love of his life, spending the rest of his life with her.
Ray had a full career through his life. He was a go getter, and the common thread in all was building relationships with his customers. From owning a car wash, and auto parts department to a Triple XXX Root Beer restaurant, his crowning glory was owner/operator of Kwik Kill Pest Control, a family-owned business since 1989. Being involved in the community and supporting local businesses was very important to him. Ray was an avid outdoorsman, particularly hunting and fishing. He had many hunting dogs over the years to accompany his pheasant hunting trips. He enjoyed camping and instilled in his children the love of outdoors as well. Countless weekends were spent hunting morels at the family cabin at Tollgate. Ray and Delores enjoyed many trips over the years, both domestic and overseas and he never shied away from a road trip. Numerous family trips to South Dakota, where Delores was from, were made by car; 3 kids and 2 dogs were never a deterrent.
Ray’s love of animals—particularly dogs--was legendary. It would be nothing to have at least 4 -5 dogs at one time. He is no doubt reunited with countless dogs from days gone by.
In the last few years as his health declined, being on Facebook and connecting with people became his lifeline to the world. His witticisms, as Ol’ Ray sez were enjoyed by all and will be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Delores; daughter, Jill (Chad) Langis; sons, Corey (Darcie) and Kyle Reynard; half-brother, Larry (Kathy) Ayre, sister-in-law Carol Ayre. His newly found half-sisters in Kansas, Lenora Reynard Brown and Alice Williamson. Two grandchildren, Devon and Kendall Langis; nephews, Chris Ayre, Steven Ayre, Jeffrey Ayre, and Tyler Ayre; and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by Mom, Juanita Ayre; step-dad, Lawrence “Shorty” Ayre; biological dad, George Reynard Jr; half-bother, Michael Ayre.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Mountain Humane Society. Ol’ Ray sez.. “Be kind to animals and each other. No bad days”! No services planned at his request. Please sign the online guestbook are www.herringgroseclose.com