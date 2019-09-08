George Hinchliffe
Feb. 3, 1953 — Aug. 26, 2019
George Hinchliffe, born February 3, 1953, in Walla Walla to Wayne and Joan Hinchliffe passed August 26, 2019. He was 66 years old and lost his battle with cancer. He was a lifetime local and a farmer. He never knew a stranger and was very loved.
George is survived by his wife, Nancee Hinchliffe; sons, Robert Hinchliffe of Las Vegas and Randy Hinchliffe of Waitsburg; a sister, Teresa Hinchliffe also of Waitsburg; 12 grandchildren and one niece. Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rachel Hara of Japan.
A celebration of life will be held at the Waitsburg Lions Club building on September 14, 2019, from 4-6 p.m.