George Fuhr
May 8, 1937 — March 8, 2021
George Fuhr, born in Tacoma, WA to Thomas and Lois Fuhr on May 8, 1937, died at HomePlace Special Care in Oak Harbor, WA on March 8, 2021. He was 83 years old.
George was taken to Anacortes, WA, when he was about six-months old and grew up there, attending Nelson Elementary School and graduating from Anacortes High School in 1955. He was active in band, and was an accomplished pianist and organist. He graduated from Skagit Valley Community College, Western Washington University, and University of Washington with degrees in English, and received a Ph.D. in Education from Washington State University in 1989. He taught English at Port Orchard Middle School on the Kitsap Peninsula in WA. He then taught English at USC in Los Angeles, CA; Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA; and spent most of his career at Walla Walla Community College in Walla Walla, WA, teaching English and was also active as an educational administrator in various posts there. He ended his career as a Data Analyst at Skagit Valley Community College in Mt. Vernon, WA in their Institutional Research Dept. He also spent a number of summers working as a Retort Operator for Peter Pan Seafoods in Alaska, a job and place he much enjoyed.
George met Margaret Holland in Walla Walla in 1988, and they were married there on January 6, 1989 and spent 31 years together until his recent death. Since their marriage, they lived in Walla Walla, Point Roberts, Bellingham, Anacortes, and most recently resided at the La Conner Retirement Inn in La Conner, WA.
George is survived by his wife; daughter, Cecily Fuhr of Rochester, NY; sister, Betty Glassman of Birch Bay, WA; two nephews, Ed Martin of Concrete, WA and Tom Martin of Snohomish, WA; and a niece, Judie Jaeger.
He will be much missed by family and friends. George will be interred in Grand View Cemetery in Anacortes. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Anacortes; details of which will be announced on Evans Chapel website when the event draws closer. Suggested Donations in George’s name may be sent to Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle, WA. To share memories of George, please sign the guestbook at www.evanschapel.com