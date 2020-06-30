George C. Williams Jr.
April 27, 1929 — June 23, 2020
Dr. George Cole Williams Jr., passed away June 23, in Walla Walla, at the age of 91. He was born April 27, 1929 in Rainier, OR, to George C. Williams Sr., and Ada “Margaret” Hinman Williams. He had one older brother, Arvid, who died young at the age of 21. This quite impacted George who was 14 at the time. His father’s job with Standard Oil moved his family to several locations, including The Dalles, Marshfield, Baker, and Walla Walla.
It was in Walla Walla where George met LaVerne Kralman while both playing clarinet in the WA-HI band. They both attended Whitman College and were married August 1, 1952, between George’s sophomore and junior years at North Pacific Dental College (now University of Oregon Dental School). George joined his Uncle “Bud” Alanson F. Hinman and began his 37-year dental practice in Forest Grove, OR. This is where George and LaVerne made their home and raised their 4 children: Alan, Marcia, Kurt, and Jennie. They were married for 67 years.
George and LaVerne shared many similar interests. Rock collecting captured most of their attention with George becoming extremely knowledgeable in the field of crystallography. As avid Rockhounds they were among the founding members of the Tualatin Valley Gem Club where they developed many deep friendships. As a boy, George started collecting matchbook covers (much to his mother’s chagrin) and later, stamps, butterflies (as his patients may recall from his office walls), shells, insulators…to name but a few. His children began to call them: “Collectors of Collections”.
They were also involved as long-term members of The United Church of Christ. George’s great-grandfather, Alanson Hinman Sr., was very active in the early Forest Grove Congregational church which eventually became the FGUCC.
Yet another organization they enjoyed being a part of was Friends of Historic Forest Grove. They also enjoyed many years as Docents at Old College Hall on the campus of Pacific University.
The DIY gene was passed from George Sr., to George Jr., as evidenced by the beautiful home he built on the original Williams family Donation Land Claim. An avid life-long learner, George took architecture courses at Portland State University and drafted the plans for the home himself.
After retiring from his Dental practice in 1991, George delved into extensively researching family history and left his family a beautiful legacy of books written on the Williams and Hinman ancestries. He also enjoyed writing on other interests such as: Thundereggs, Quartz, and a history of the Columbia River Gorge.
In 2016 George and LaVerne made the decision to move back to Walla Walla—where daughter, Marcia, and son-in-law, Roger, live—when LaVerne began suffering from Alzheimer’s and needed assisted living.
George was a wonderful loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Family was most important to George. He will always be remembered for his patience, humbleness (yet vast knowledge on so many subjects), generosity, and fantastic sense of humor and wit—which he maintained to the end.
He will be missed dearly.
George is survived by his wife, LaVerne; children: Alan (Kim) Williams, Marcia (Roger) Kincaid, Kurt (Lillie) Williams, Jennie (Kurt) Smith; grandchildren: Ben (Kelly) Williams, Erin (Jake) Hughes, Sarah Williams, Ceo (Kim) Williams, Justin (Amanda) Williams, Jacynda (Andrew) Nerz, Katlyn (Troy) Hale, Cheyenne Smith, Cody Smith; and 17 great- grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Williams; brother, Arvid Williams; and one granddaughter, Emily Garcia.
A private family Graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at the Mt. View Memorial Gardens, 499 Watercrest Road in Forest Grove, with Reverend Richard E. Osburn, retired minister, officiating.
“And so, as those who have been chosen of God, holy and beloved, put on a heart of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience” Col 3:12