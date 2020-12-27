Genida Agnes “Sweet” Purcell
May 30, 1926 — December 8, 2020
Born May 30, 1926, in Walla Walla, Genida Purcell passed away peacefully Dec. 8, 2020, in Parkview Manor, Walla Walla, at the age of 94 with family by her side.
Born Genida Agnes Manuel, Genida was the daughter of Remo and Edna Manuel. She was preceded in death by brothers, Ray, Jerry and John Manuel; sister, Margaret Chadek; and step-brother, James McCoy.
Genida lost her mother at the early age of 2 and was raised at the Mill Creek farm of her mother’s sister, Wilma Gilkerson and her husband Fred Gilkerson. She was given her lifelong nickname of “Sweet”, so named by her brothers when she was just a toddler because they always claimed that she was just “so sweet”- truer words were never spoken! She attended Walla Walla High School. One of her favorite activities was being a member of the rifle club where she excelled as a sharpshooter. Upon graduation she soon entered into nurses training at St. Mary Hospital. Her training was interrupted after one year by illness resulting in a stint of one year of hospitalization. Shortly thereafter she met and married Ray Purcell at St. Francis Catholic Church in Walla Walla on April 12, 1947. It was Easter day! Ray took a job in Walla Walla with National Cash Register Company resulting in many career moves made over the duration of their marriage. In chronological order, Genida lived in; Clarkston, WA (5 years), Novato, California (5 years), Eugene, Oregon (4 years) Portland, Oregon (3 years), Yakima, WA (4 years), Spokane, WA (1 year), Butte, MT (2 years), and Billings, MT (20 years).
Ray passed away in 1988, while they resided in Billings. Shortly thereafter, Genida moved back to Walla Walla to be with her siblings in her hometown.
Genida raised and is survived by five children, Michael Purcell (wife Becky) of Portland, OR, Margaret Guitard (husband Dave) of Smyrna, TN, Barbara Miletich (husband John) of Gresham, OR, James Purcell of Walla Walla, and Maria Medley (husband Duane) of Beaverton, OR; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Genida was a devoted wife and mother, focusing her life’s energy on her husband and on raising her five children. She was an active member of the Catholic parishes in the many cities in which she lived and selflessly volunteered at a wide range of activities to primarily help people in need. Genida was also a voracious reader, often reading 3 books at a time. After the children grew up and moved away, she and Ray had the best of times exploring the wonders of Montana. Genida would accompany Ray on his frequent business road trips around the states of Montana and Wyoming. The two of them always chose the routes less travelled with Genida as chief navigator.
Genida enjoyed her later years traveling with her family and friends with trips and cruises to Europe, Medjugorje, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Tennessee.
She belonged to St. Francis Catholic Church where many of the life changing events in her life took place. She volunteered in many social and administrative capacities at St. Francis. Her lifelong devotion to Christ was demonstrated in her selfless and patient welcoming nature, always listening and wanting to help her fellow person.
A funeral mass will be held for Genida at St. Francis Catholic Church on Dec. 30, 2020, at 10:00 AM for family only due to Covid-19 limitations. A grave-side service will follow at the Catholic Cemetery in Pomeroy, WA at 1:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Church or the Walla Walla Catholic Schools through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.