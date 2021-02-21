Gene Anthony Brooks
December 1, 1941 — February 1, 2021
On February 1, 2021, Gene Anthony Brooks, a devoted, loving, husband and father peacefully fell asleep in Jesus surrounded by his children and with his wife at his side.
Gene was born in Sacramento, California, to Florence and Lewis Eugene Brooks on December 1, 1941. He was the fifth child out of six children. Gene (affectionately known to many as Tony) attended small country schools in northern California, and during high school Gene played football, but his enthusiasm was for track and field. Gene graduated from Downey High School in the San Joaquin Valley in 1960. Soon after graduating, Gene met the love of his life and future wife Patricia (Pat) Davis at a local homecoming football game. They were soon married on December 17, 1961. They settled for a brief time in the San Joaquin Valley before moving to Okanogan Valley in WA state with their growing young family.
Gene was an orchardist by trade, and the entire family, including all four children, worked in the fruit orchards. The children remember learning how to pick cherries before sunrise and seeing who could pick the most. During these years, the family moved from the Okanogan Valley to Wenatchee, WA. Ultimately, settling in the Walla Walla Valley in the fall of 1979. Gene managed Broadway Finance Orchard, up the Walla Walla River Road in Milton-Freewater, OR, which is now the Lampson Blueberries. He was passionate about his work and skilled at what he did. Gene always worked hard to provide for his family and sought to instill the value of good work ethics into his children along with the love of God and family.
Gene and Pat were always ready for new challenges and adventures; they decided at about 50 years of age to follow their passion for learning and go back to college once their children were grown. They teamed together, and after 4-5 years of hard work Gene completed his bachelor’s in horticulture at OSU, and Pat obtained her bachelors in elementary education with a master’s in special education.
Following graduation Gene and Pat worked in their perspective fields for a time. Then in 1999 they decided to join together in opening their first adult family home here in the Walla Walla Valley known as Country View Senior Care. Eventually they opened several more adult family homes in our community, operating each one with compassion and love until closing in 2018. Gene and Pat’s experience in senior care was something that they were proud of and felt blessed to have been of service to their clients and families.
Gene and Pat eagerly looked forward to their next life adventure, “retirement”. Their grandchildren would exclaim with amazement, “where do you get all that energy?” That was just the way Gene and Pat approached life, doing everything whole heartedly, and together. Gene enjoyed long walks with his wife and spending time with loved ones.
Gene was never too busy to engage with those around him; he always took the time to talk to family and friends, encouraging them in whatever they were doing, and reminding them of the value of faith, family, education, and hard work. Gene was a one-of-a-kind man who will be fondly remembered as a man who lived a life of faith, love and honor.
Gene is survived by his wife, Pat of 59 years and his four children, Wade Brooks, Natalie Herrera, Julie Brooks, and Nathan Brooks. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and their spouses, 20 great- grandchildren; his younger brother, Ned Brooks; and numerous beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Gene was proceeded in death by his parents; his siblings, Kathleen Jamison, Roberta Brooks, Bettie Trapp, and Louie Hall; and great-granddaughter, Destiny Heredia.
Due to COVID no public service will be held, condolences may made through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862. To leave an online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com