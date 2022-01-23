Gayle Y. Berg
May 8, 1945 — January 15, 2022
In the early morning hours, Mrs. Gayle Berg of Walla Walla, peacefully closed her eyes to this earth and opened them in Heaven, her loving husband of 60 years, George Berg, at her side.
Born in Goldendale, Washington to Thomas and Claradehl Roberts, Gayle married George Berg who had been drafted into military service. After medical training in Texas, she moved with George to Germany and finished her senior year of high school through correspondence courses. During her husband’s three years of service, Gayle and George visited Italy, France, Austria, Switzerland, and Holland before returning to Washington State.
Active in both the Assembly and the Nazarene Churches, Gayle served as a leader and teacher in Children’s ministries, known as the Children’s Church director for decades, while her husband worked as a firefighter for the City of Walla Walla. Countless children learned the Books of the Bible song in her classes. Gayle also taught adult and high school Sunday classes along with serving as a wedding coordinator and in music ministries.
Along with her service in the church, Gayle and George shared their home as foster parents with over 30 children for fifteen years. As a 4-H leader, she kept everyone busy with projects in sewing, cooking, gardening, and a menagerie of animals. She enjoyed quilting and shared her time and talent with The Fort Walla Walla Quilters’ guild in her later years.
Gayle is survived by her loving husband, George Berg; five children, Kayla Strauser (Mike), Kari Rimbey (Steve), Allen Berg, Javin Berg (Laura), and Teresa Pettyjohn (Howard); 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; Gayle’s three siblings, Marvin Roberts, Tom Roberts (Cathy), and Rodehl Schilling (Mark); along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Ethan Strauser.
The family plans a private memorial service in the Spring.