Gayle Y. Berg Jan 19, 2022

Gayle Y. BergMay 8, 1945 — Jan. 15, 2022WALLA WALLA - Gayle Yvonne Berg, 76, died Jan. 15, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.