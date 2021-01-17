Gary T. Henderson
July 14, 1946 — January 7, 2021
Gary T. Henderson passed away Jan. 7, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Gary was born July 14, 1946, in Walla Walla to parents Ansel C. Henderson and Ellen J. (Carlson) Henderson. He attended local schools and graduated from Wa-Hi in 1965.
On Dec 5, 1970, he married Kathleen O’Brien, they recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary.
Following high school, he briefly attended EWU before joining the U.S. Navy Seabees. He was stationed in Adak, Alaska and South Vietnam where he was attached to the 3rd Marines. After his discharge he worked at Washington State Penitentiary then began work with the U.S. Dept. of Justice BOP, then retired. After retirement he returned to Walla Walla and worked as Construction Representative for the Walla Walla chapter of Habitat for Humanity.
Gary is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughters, Nancy Bergstrom and Rachel Taylor; son-in-law, Dean Bergstrom; sister, Gwen Burson; brother, Leon Hagen; sister-in-law, Judy Severin; grandchildren, Imani Walton, Dante Walton, Kelli Taylor, Natalie Taylor; and great-grandson, Damien Walton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dean Henderson; and sister, Kay Hagen.
He derived great joy greeting employees at the entrance of the VAMC campus. Gary was very appreciative of the care he received as a disabled veteran and just wanted to say “thank you”.
We would like to thank VAMC staff, especially Dana Bailey, Phong Brown and John Peedy-Braswell. Walla Walla Eye Center and Dr. David Lewis, and St. Mary ER staff. All have provided excellent care and compassion for Gary.
Gary requested there be no funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or the charity of the donor’s choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St. Walla Walla, WA.