Gary Robert Mires
May 24, 1940 — November 18, 2021
On Thursday, November 18, 2021, Gary Robert Mires, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He was 81 years old. Gary was born on May 24, 1940, in LaGrande, Oregon to Winford and Ruth Mires and joined his older brother Donn in the family. Both of his parents passed away when he was young so he and Donn were raised by his mom’s brothers and their wives, Russell and Amy Rode, and Boots and Frannie Rode in Baker, Oregon.
Gary was an energetic youngster who would occasionally bend the rules. His Uncle Boots tried to tame some of that energy and introduced him to chukar hunting where, at first, he just got to carry a stick as his weapon. Gary developed into a lifelong chukar hunter and lover of hunting dogs as he traversed those high steep hills. Until the recent passing of his favorite dog (at the time), Jordan, he always had a dog by his side. They climbed all the hills with him, pointed and retrieved all the birds that he shot, and couldn’t wait for their next hunting adventure.
His Uncles also corralled some of Gary’s spunk by having him work in their business, Eastern Oregon Meat Company. The slaughter house wasn’t very appealing and he decided that attending college was a better option for him. As an amazing athlete, he earned a scholarship to play basketball and football at the University of Idaho and played both sports for one year. He realized he couldn’t do both and continued to play quarterback on the football team. It was at Idaho that he met Camille Johnson and they married in December, 1963. They were married for 11 years and together had two daughters, Ann (born in Baker) and Amy (born in Grants Pass).
Gary loved sports and channeled that love into 32 years of football coaching. He coached and taught at Boise High School, Baker High School, Grants Pass High School, Bend High School, and Walla Walla High School. He always said that he had the best job in the world, “They pay me to stay in shape!”.
While living and coaching in Grants Pass, he met Diane Harmon at Grizzly Bear Pizza the summer of 1976. She was headed back to college in Portland and he spent a considerable amount of time driving the interstate to convince her that he would be a good boyfriend even though he was a bit older than her. They married in December, 1977 and had two daughters, Carolyn (born in Grants Pass), and Marni (born in Bend). Their life was full of love, laughter, and jokes. Gary taught her how to jitterbug and how to enjoy having a dog in the house every day.
Gary always had a joke to tell and his family just hoped that the one he was telling wasn’t inappropriate. He liked to entertain people even if it was at his own expense. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Winford and Ruth; his son-in-law, Paul Rebholtz; his cousin, Raymond “Dusty” Rode; and his beloved German Wirehaired hunting dogs, Kernel, Fred, Nick, Buffy, B.J., Tokar, Nori, and Jordan. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Diane; his four daughters, Ann Cassel (Sam), Amy Rebholtz-Mitchell (Andy), Carolyn Pemberton (Dave), and Marni Sheehan (Chris); his brother, Donn; and his cousins, Roger Rode, Bob Rode, Tim Rode, and Greg Rode. He also leaves behind 16 beloved grandchildren, Trace Cassel, Karl Cassel, Shyla Guinn (Billy), Perry Cassel, Reese Cassel, Madelyn Rebholtz, Elena Rebholtz, Lucy Rebholtz, Emma Mitchell, Maggie Mitchell, Colt Pemberton, Jax Pemberton, Case Pemberton, Colbi Pemberton, Beckham Sheehan, Bode Sheehan, and one great-grandchild, William Guinn.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Walla Walla High School Auditorium. Attendees are asked to wear masks and bring their favorite Gary Mires joke to share with friends during fellowship. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to Walla Walla High School (Please make a note of the designation in the memo line: Coach Mires Memorial Scholarship Fund); 800 Abbott Road; Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Gary’s favorite quote: “ Fight on,” Sir Andrew said. “I am hurt, but not yet slain. I’ll lay down and bleed awhile, then rise and fight again.”