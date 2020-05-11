Gary R. Armstrong
May 31, 1934 — May 10, 2020
COLLEGE PLACE - Gary R. Armstrong, 85, died May 10, 2020, at Regency At the Park.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
