Gary Moore
June 29, 1935 — April 2, 2021
In Loving Memory
Gary Moore, of Madras, passed away April 2, 2021. He was born June 29, 1935, to parents, Dillon “Hap” and Thora Craig Moore in Merrill, Oregon.
Gary worked hard to get his pilots license and several ratings, and started crop-dusting, which he did for some 35 years mostly in the Walla Walla area.
He was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church and attended there until his health got bad. Gary loved the Lord and his last words on earth were “I just want to go to Heaven”. He was ready - as we
all should be.
Gary is survived by his wife, Geraldine; daughter, Deborah Stubblefield; son, David; sister, Sharon Winters; two granddaughters, Sasha and Kayla; and two great-grandchildren, Emersyn and Ezra.
A private family burial will be held April 16 in Redmond, and a celebration of life will be held in June in Madras. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 675 N.E. 10th St., Madras, OR 97741.