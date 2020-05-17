Gary Melvin Cargill
Oct. 20, 1946 — April 21, 2020
Gary passed suddenly at home in Prescott, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born October 20, 1946, the first son of Archie and Mary Cargill, in Walla Walla.
Gary attended Davis Elementary, Garrison and Wa-Hi, class of 1965. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Cavalier, serving in VietNam. He was very proud of his service and being a Navy Vet. When he returned home he worked with his uncles and became a journeyman plasterer. He was a craftsman of his trade. He painted and plastered many buildings in Walla Walla, TriCities and Yakima, some of which are Cordiner Hall and Columbia Center. He could apply plaster in beautiful designs, the last being Gracie’s Henhouse and the mudroom addition to their home in Prescott. At one point, Gary spent a year in Skagway. Alaska, remodeling a hotel and “plastered” the entire town.
Following in the footsteps of his Dad, Gary became a salesman; sold cars, RVs, mobile homes and beer. He gained local notoriety selling OUTRAGEOUS TACOS in downtown Walla Walla in the 70s. Gary loved to cook and was good at it. He started working at Dickey’s Café while in high school. He was the guy to call to BBQ for your picnic or fundraiser.
He loved to fish and his favorite were trips to Twin Lakes, fishing with his cousins Bunky and Chuck and his life partner, Pauline. He loved working in his yard, building a sanctuary for birds. Gary was very generous, kind, loving, and funny. He loved helping friends, loved to spend time with them, laugh with them, telling a story or joke or two.
Gary leaves behind his life partner, Pauline (Gracie), at home; two brothers, Lonnie and Barry; his mother, Mary; two children, Janna and Jeremy; four grandchildren, Drew, Kaitlin, Samantha, and Destiny; two great-grandsons, Tate and Jamison, and one great-granddaughter, EmmaLee Rose (Rosie); and several cousins, and many, many friends, including his very special friend, Rick Nelson, the “Senator”.
We are really going to miss him!!
A celebration of life will be held later this summer. If you would like to be notified when a date is set, contact gdjbrandy@gmail.com