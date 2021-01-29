Gary McMichael
May 17, 1936 — January 15, 2021
Gary McMichael, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home on January 15, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Born on May 17, 1936, in North Platte, Nebraska to H. Dale McMichael and LaVerne McMichael, Gary’s early years were spent camping, fishing and exploring the banks of the Platte River with his friends and brother, Joe. After graduating from North Platte High School in 1954 he boarded a train heading west to the University of Idaho where he enrolled as a Forestry student. That changed the next year and he graduated in Civil Engineering on June 7, 1959. The week following graduation Gary married Mary Jane, his wife of 61 years, in North Platte. The family was blessed by the birth of three sons. Thomas (Karin), Jerry (Katja) and Joseph (Ann).
Gary began his 30 plus years career with the Army Corp of Engineers in 1959. Most of his working years were spent in Walla Walla but also included one year in Washington D.C. with the Board of Rivers and Harbors and nine years at the Portland Division office.
An active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gary served in many volunteer capacities including President of the Church Council. During the years in Hillsboro he taught Sunday School and spent time and energy with the church sponsored Boy Scout Troop so important to his sons.
Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; his sons and daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and his sister Karen (Ken) Sauer of Goodyear, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and best friend, Joseph McMichael.
Our thanks to Hospice for their support and to our dear friend Julie Christiansen, a Nurse Practitioner, who generously shared her time, her skills and her love with us on this journey.
Because of COVID-19 a private family service was held. Memorial donations can be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.