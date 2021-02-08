Gary Lee Williams
March 16, 1947 — February 1, 2021
Gary Lee Williams was born on March 16, 1947, in Danville, Indiana. He passed away at home on February 1, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother. He is survived by one brother, three sisters, four children, and seven grandchildren.
Gary lived most of his life in the Walla Walla area with his son and daughter close by. He loved to work on cars. He and one of his sons would rebuild hot rods and race them at the raceway in Walla Walla.
Gary was a Marine veteran during the Vietnam War and loved his country.
