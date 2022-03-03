Gary L. Waliser Mar 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary L. WaliserAug. 26, 1946 — Feb. 28, 2022MILTON FREEWATER - Gary Lee Waliser, 75, died Feb. 28, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gary Lee Waliser Milton Freewater Arrangement Main Funeral Home Pend Read more: Cheryl Mae Bluhm Mar 2, 2022 George William Scott Mar 1, 2022 Joe D. Short Feb 27, 2022 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Agriculture 1 Castoldi's Farm fresh eggs. Ads 2 10 x 13 area rug and hall runn Service 3 Rob's Tree & Shrub Trimming & Service 4 Duran's Lawn Care & Irrigatio ALL CLASSIFIEDS