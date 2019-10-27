Gary Grant Smith
Dec. 30, 1946 — Oct. 20, 2019
Gary Smith, 72, passed away on October 20, 2019, from liver disease and diabetes. He was born in Edmonds, WA to Grant and Martha (Hudson) Smith. He graduated from Edmonds High in 1964 and played football and baseball. Gary married Janet Moldenhaver and had two children, Corey, and Jill.
Gary’s biggest passion was hunting and fishing. Elk was his favorite meal, but he enjoyed hunting anything. He loved all fish, birds, and the great outdoors. The mountains were his second home and going was a family and friends affair. Gary taught hunter safety courses for fish and game and sometimes out of his own home or garage up to 20 kids at a time. He also hosted fishing tournaments in Bellingham and wrote articles for hunting and fishing magazine. He was also an expert marksman and rarely missed a shot.
Gary loved people and black labs. Jobs were easy to find, like Telephone Company and Georgia Pacific then Frito Lay and soon as a territorial manager, in 1996 he moved to Dixie, WA and owned and operated the Buffalo Wings and Fries Wagon, he also built and owned Smitty’s Mini Storage. For 10 years he worked at the Washington State Penitentiary.
Gary would give the shirt off his back and he has a beautiful smile that we will all miss.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Martha. He is survived by a twin sister, Sherry; a son, Corey (Lynn) Smith; a daughter, Jill Smith; four grandsons, Paxton, Carsen, Jaret, and Lance.
A special thanks to Dr. Robert Carmody, and the Odd Fellows staff, also his Dixie neighbors and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be at the Dixie Grange on November 2 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the YMCA of Walla Walla or Trilogy of Walla Walla. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountianview-colonialdewitt.com