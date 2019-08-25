Gary Francis Gall
October 6, 1955 — August 15, 2019
Gary Gall passed away in his home on August 15, 2019, at the age of 63, from complications associated with Pancreatic Cancer. His wife and son were by his side.
Gary was born October 6, 1955, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla and graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1974. He lived in College Place with his wife, Terri and sweet dog, Rusty.
Gary was a devoted father and son. He loved his family and helped his mother after his father’s death in 2000. He attended all his son’s football games. Gary cherished his relationship with his son. He felt proud watching his son fulfill his dream of becoming a Doctor. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors his entire life. He took great joy in rafting the Snake River, snowmobiling at Tollgate, and hunting in the Blue Mountains.
Gary was the owner of Advanced Appraisal Services for many years in the Walla Walla area. Our community will remember him as a gracious host, honest friend, and an advocate to nature. We love and miss you.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Terri; son, Cory, daughter-in-law Natalie; and siblings, Bob Gall, Allen and Sharon Gall, Randy and Elaine Gall, Rick and Jackie Burnett, Michelle Badger, Tami and Brian Voudry. Gary is preceded in death by his father, Nicholas Gall; mother, Rita Gall; sister, Shirley Remboldt; and brother, Kevin Gall.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Assumption Catholic Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., Father Raymond Kalema, Celebrant. There will be a Private Family Interment.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.