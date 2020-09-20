Gary E. McCabe
January 15, 1943 — May 26, 2020
Gary E. McCabe, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family May 26, 2020, at his home.
Gary was born on January 15, 1943, in Yakima, WA to Emery and Grace Walters McCabe. He attended Cle Elum, Washington schools, graduating from Cle Elum High School in 1961. After graduating from high school Gary attended Central Washington University in Ellensburg.
Gary was drafted into the United States Army on May 10, 1966, in Seattle and stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas and assigned to the 1st Squad of the 3rd Platoon, A Company, 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry, 9th Infantry Division. During the War Gary was awarded 2 Purple Heart Medals and the Bronze Star.
“MUNG HO!”
Gary was a member of the Walla Walla VFW 992, MRFA (Mobile Riverine Force Association).
After the military Gary went to University of Washington and earned his engineering degree and worked for many years as an independent engineering consultant. Then he became a fishing guide in Montana, following his passion. He founded Kootenai River Outfitters in Troy, Montana. He eventually sold that business and went back into engineering consulting.
Gary will be greatly missed by his surviving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shellaine Massey McCabe; grandson, Jacob Colclough; and his parents.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Walla Walla Community Hospice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362
Please join the family for Graveside Services with military honors, which will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. 2nd St., Walla Walla.