Gary Dean Kitterman
September 3, 1933 — July 4, 2019
Gary Dean Kitterman, age 85, died July 4, 2019, at Dayton General Hospital. Celebration of Life will take place at the Eagles on July 27 at 4:00 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
He was born September 3, 1933, in Dayton. His parents were Maxwell (Jack) and Virginia Fletcher Kitterman. He attended Dayton Schools, graduating with the High School Class of 1951 and then attended WSC (Washington State College). At the start of his second year he told them he wasn’t taking ROTC so he was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict. His time in the military was spent in Germany. He returned to WSC in 1955 and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Police Science. He married Evelyn Randolph in that same year.
In 1961 he graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from WSU (Washington State University) and went to work for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. His work included assignments in offices located in Boise, Spokane and Yakima. His greatest assignment was to develop a plan for water resources for Guam and Saipan. He was detailed many times to Denver as well as Washington DC and worked for Congressman Sid Morrison. He earned his Professional Engineering License in 1966 and received several performance awards during his career. He also did extensive work with the Yakima Indian Nation on fish ladders. In 1979 he received the Valor Award of the Dept. of Interior and was recognized as Citizen of the Year by Ada County Sheriff and Boise Exchange Club for saving a deputy from a burning house.
He retired in 1990 and started Kitterman Engineering Group and specialized in salmon recovery projects. He and Evelyn were divorced in 1983. He later married Karen Whistler, they were divorced after 5 years. He remained good friends with both Karen and Evelyn.
He was always into sports, played high school football and basketball. He was an avid WSU cougar fan and for 20 years had season tickets for the home games in Pullman. He played organized men’s hockey and was a Certified Hockey Referee, and a Licensed Pilot (flew for 30 years). He enjoyed camping, starting with a 25 foot and later a 36 foot 5th wheel and traveled the northwest after retiring. He also enjoyed gardening and landscaping and continued his education on the internet. “Great Courses” and National Geographic programs were his favorite.
Gary wanted to specifically recognize his classmates: Elaine, Betty Ann, Dixie and Janice; his alley neighbors: Jim and Helen Reser, Evelyn Munden, Lois Harshman, George and Christy Young, Del and Agie Groom, Greg and Suzie Brownell; Phil Groom and Montana Bob; Tim and Pat Bren on 2nd St.; several staff members from Woody’s, particularly Dawn and Matt. Gordon and Jan Gerlitz on 5th Street. The following are special friends that have done numerous things for Gary over the years: Ray and Mary Morgan, Susan Carlisle and Mike Coble.
Gary was preceded in death by Evelyn; his parents and his beloved companion, Missy. Missy was well known in Dayton and will be happy to be taking walks with Gary once again.
He is survived by two sons, Kevin Kitterman and his wife Bettina of Boise, ID, and Kyle Kitterman and his wife Cinnia of Boise, ID; daughter, Kimbra Asqueta and her husband Vic of Nampa, ID; brother, Max (Duane) Kitterman and his wife Shirley of Walla Walla; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.