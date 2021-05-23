Gary D. Griffen
April 21, 1949 — May 14, 2021
Gary was born in Dayton, WA to Jack and Lois “Patsy” (Brower) Griffen on April 21, 1949.
He was raised in Dayton and went to school through the 10th grade. His family moved to Waitsburg where he graduated from Waitsburg High School in 1968. Gary attended Walla Walla Community College. Gary joined the Army Reserves in 1969. After completing basic training, he served as a medic for the next 6 years. Gary went to work for the Coast-to-Coast store in Dayton in 1970. He eventually became the manager until 1980. He worked for Pillsbury Company in their farm shop and then as a combine mechanic for Smith Canning the following 3 years. In 1983, he was employed by the State of Washington Department of Game as a Plant Mechanic at Lyons Ferry Fish Hatchery. The Game Dept. merged into the Department of Fish and Wildlife; after 32 years of service, Gary retired in 2016.
Gary married Donna Jean Budig on July 29, 1972. They celebrated 47 anniversaries together. They were blessed with two sons: Grant Derek in 1980 and Danon Chase in 1982. In 1983, Gary moved his family to Lyons Ferry Fish Hatchery near Starbuck. His job as plant mechanic included a wide variety of responsibilities and challenges. It was a wonderful place to raise two sons. He enjoyed teaching them how to fish, boat and waterski as his father had taught him. The family enjoyed camping and snowmobiling together and belonged to the Dayton Snowmobile Club. He was a devoted husband and father.
Gary was a member of the First Christian Church in Dayton and served as a deacon for many years. He supported his wife’s Children’s Ministries through the years after building crosses, musical instruments and providing endless needs.
Gary enjoyed hunting and four wheeling. He taught both sons how hunt, which they enjoyed together throughout his life. He loved the mountains and spent countless hours at their family cabin on Coates Creek in the Blue Mountains near Dayton. One of his favorite accomplishments was seeing a dream of building a cabin addition fulfilled. He was creative and enjoyed working with woods.
Gary was proud to become a grandpa. Jurnee, Dakotah and Hunter brought him joy beyond measure as the circle of life began again.
Retirement brought a move to their family farm near Dayton in 2016, where they built their new home.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Griffen in 2019; and brother, Dirk. Gary is survived by his sons: Grant (Zarabeth) Griffen and Danon Griffen of Dayton; three grandchildren: Jurnee, Dakotah and Hunter; one brother, Ron Griffen.
A celebration of life will be held at First Christian Church, Waitsburg, June 12, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
Donations for Gary can be made out to Young Life, Dayton, WA 99328.