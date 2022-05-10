Gary Casey
June 5, 1945 — April 28, 2022
Gary Casey, 76, of Walla Walla, lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born to his parents Ulis and Elva Casey on June 5, 1945, in Yakima, WA. Gary graduated from Naches High School and later obtained a bachelor’s degree in Ministry.
Gary surrendered his life to Christ June 30, 1974, was licensed to preach in 1976 and ordained in 1977. He had a strong faith and deep love for people.
Gary pastored 5 churches in 37 years with 23 being in Walla Walla. In spite of Gary’s desire to “serve till Jesus comes”, he was forced to retire in 2012 due to health issues.
Gary married Charlotte Pottenger in August of 1962. She was the “Love of his Life” and has tenderly cared for him till the very end. Gary is also survived by his daughter, Michelle Wilde and husband Del; son, Michael Casey; and a host of grandchildren/great-grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert.
Please join us as we celebrate Gary’s life Saturday May 14, 2022 at 11am. This will be held at Kairos Church, 2139 Fern Ave, Walla Walla. Donations are being accepted at the church in support of the Gary Casey Memorial fund in lieu of flowers.