Gary Armstrong
May 31, 1934 - May 10, 2020
Gary was born in Walla Walla, to Sidney R. and Lucille M. (Heimbigner) Armstrong. A life long resident of Walla Walla, he attended local schools.
On June 10, 1956, Gary married Carolee Smiley in Dayton. They have one daughter, Terri Armstrong Barker.
Gary worked for the Walla Walla County Road Department for 30 years as a heavy equipment operator. After retirement he worked in construction and being quite the mechanic, he enjoyed working on motors and equipment of any kind!
Gary and Carolee spent many years boating on the Columbia River and traveling with their RV on the Oregon, Washington and California coasts. He enjoyed cruising many times to Alaska with his family. He also had a love for the Blue Mountains, spending time there motorcycling and mushroom hunting.
Gary had a quick wit and great sense of humor. His smile, laughter, and pranks will keep us all smiling forever. He never knew a stranger and had many lifelong friends in the Walla Walla Valley.
He loved nature and animals. Every dog in the neighborhood loved him. He could be seen driving his golf cart down the street with one of the dogs onboard.
Gary was a past member of the Walla Walla Elks Lodge # 287 and a past member of the Walla Walla Yacht Club.
Gary is survived by his wife, Carolee; and daughter, Terri (Carlos) Barker. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter; and his sister, Carolynn Armstrong Olmstead.
The family wishes to express a special appreciation to Dr. Bruce Barga and the staff at Regency At The Park for their loving care.
Due to Gary’s love of animals, memorial donations may be sent to Blue Mountain Humane Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.