Gary A. Gasaway
February 3, 1938 — July 9, 2021
Gary A. Gasaway, passed away on July 9, 2021. He was born on February 3, 1938, to Fern (Parsons) Gasaway and Alvis Gasaway. He was the oldest of three children.
The Gasaway’s moved to Montana where his father was stationed with the United States Army and then to Hermiston, Oregon where Gary found many lifelong school friends. During this time, he would go back to Dayton during the summer to help his grandparents harvest and while there he learned a solid work ethic. After graduating from Hermiston High School in 1956, he went on to attend Oregon State University where he completed his Bachelor’s of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering. He later took and passed his civil engineering boards. While at college he met and married Sheila Spence and they became parents to two daughters, Diane and Valerie.
After graduating from college in 1962 he went to work for the state of Oregon Engineers Water Resources Department working primarily in Salem, Oregon. His duties included serving as the watermaster for John Day Valley, engineer for small watershed planning and hydrographic works. He specifically worked with designs for the proposed dams, dams under construction, existing dams, or the structural stability of the safety of dams and their compliances with Oregon State water laws. The family enjoyed hunting for mushrooms or picking huckleberries. Gary was in the Marine Corps Reserve in this time period.
Gary and Sheila later divorced in 1982. Gary left Salem in 1970 and moved his family to Dayton and started working as the civil engineers for Columbia County. This lasted nearly 30 years. During this time Gary was an active member of the Eagles Lodge, Jaycees, one of the founders of the Eagles Roost Moto-Cross, national association county of engineers of county road administration board. He was awarded small county engineer of the year for two different years. He continued farming every summer since his grandpa Parson’s would let him “help.” He met Kaye Burk and the two have been close companions for more than 30 years. They enjoyed spending time outdoors whether gathering firewood, moving farm equipment from different wheat fields, some fishing, looking for mushrooms and just being together laughing.
Gary is survived by Kaye at their Dayton home; his two daughters, Diane (Mike Walsh) Gasaway of Olympia and Valerie (Dean) Moran of Walla Walla; his only grandson, Liam Walsh; and by his brother, David Gasaway of Middleton, Idaho. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Karna Bruton in January this year; and by his parents.
A memorial is planned for Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton, WA. Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home of Dayton, WA is caring for the family.