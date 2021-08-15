Gary A. Gasaway
February 3, 1938 — July 9, 2021
Gary A. Gasaway, retired Columbia County engineer, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Parkview Memory Care in Walla Walla. He was 83.
A Memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 21, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of the Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home in Dayton. Pastor Greg Brownell will officiate.
Gary was born February 3, 1938, in Dayton, Washington to Alvis and Fern (Parsons) Gasaway. He was the oldest of three children who grew up in Dayton and later in Hermiston, Oregon where Gary graduated from high school in 1956. The kids always spent summers on their grandparent’s ranch near Dayton and Gary learned a solid work ethic there. He attended Oregon State University in Corvallis where he completed his Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural engineering. Gary later took and passed his civil engineering boards. While at college, he met and married Sheila Spence. They lived for a time in John Day, Oregon and Salem, Oregon and raised two girls, Diane and Valerie, in Dayton. The family enjoyed day trips hunting for mushrooms or picking huckleberries. Gary and Sheila divorced in 1982. Gary worked as the civil engineer for Columbia County for nearly 30 years. He was an active member of the Eagles Lodge and the Jaycee’s. He was also one of the founders of the Eagle’s Roost Moto-Cross. He met Kaye Burk and the two have been close companions for more than 30 years. They enjoyed spending time outdoors whether gathering firewood or looking for mushrooms, they simply liked being together.
Gary is survived by Kaye at their Dayton home; his two daughters, Diane (Mike Walsh) Gasaway of Olympia and Valerie (Dean) Moran of Walla Walla; his only grandchild, Liam Walsh; and by his brother, David Gasaway of Middleton, Idaho. He was preceded in death by a sister, Karma Bruton in January this year; and by his parents. Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home of Dayton is assisting the family with arrangements.