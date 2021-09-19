Gail Ann Johnston
Oct. 2, 1945 — Aug. 25, 2021
Gail Ann Johnston Clodius was born, Oct. 2, 1945, in Brattleboro, VT and died Aug. 25, 2021, in Walla Walla.
Gail traveled back and forth from VT to WA State. Anyone that knew her, knew what a firecracker she was. She worked most her life as a waitress and hotel, motel service.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leland Johnston; mother, Marcia Gayle Johnston; sister, Mary Johnston; and brother, Joseph Johnston. Her daughter’s, Melissa Jean Davis and Tiffany Marie Clodius. Survived are children: Linda Davis, Tamera Sandoval and Jeffrey Clodius; grandchildren, Melissa Cruz, Tito Pantaleon, Isaac Pantaleon, Crystal Velasquez, Rudy Pantaleon, Alicia Corona, Angelica Pantaleon, Marisela Lara, David Garcia, Daniel Davis and Kristi Pantaleon. She had 15 great-grandchildren.
Gail will be laid to rest at a later date in the Taft-Gale cemetery in West Townshend, VT. In lieu of flowers a donation In Gail’s memory can be made to St. Jude Hospital.